Though the Buccaneers got two defensive players off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, they have to put one on.

Linebacker Kevin Minter was placed on the list after starting Tampa Bay’s last two games. He had six total tackles and one pass defensed in Saturday’s win over Washington.

Minter was starting for linebacker Devin White, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 1. White was one of the two players activated on Monday.

Minter is now the only player on Tampa Bay’s COVID-19 list.