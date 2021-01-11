Buzz builds for Jim Caldwell to Texans

January 11, 2021
The Texans currently have a mess on their hands. Their best way to clean it up could entail hiring Jim Caldwell to serve as the team’s next coach.

A buzz is building in league circles that Caldwell could be the next coach in Houston.

Last month, the Texans interviewed Caldwell, who previously coached the Colts and the Lions, before hiring G.M. Nick Caserio. With the team desperately needing a solution to the now obvious and well-documented discontent of quarterback Deshaun Watson, Caldwell could be the calming influence the team needs.

Would Caserio want Caldwell? Former Lions G.M. Bob Quinn, who worked with Caldwell in Detroit, fired Caldwell after a pair of 9-7 seasons. Some would say that the firing of Caldwell became a matter of “when” not “if” once Quinn got the job, given the reality that Quinn seemed to be determined to eventually hire Matt Patricia to coach the team.

Caldwell, 65, has a 62-50 record in the regular season, and a 2-4 mark in the playoffs. He has had no other interviews in the current cycle.

If the Texans would hire Caldwell in an effort to undo the damage done to the relationship with Deshaun Watson, why wouldn’t they simply interview and/or hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy? That approach would seem to be too much of a capitulation to Watson, who recommended Bieniemy for the job.

It’s nevertheless possible that Watson has mentally crossed the Rubicon regarding his time in Houston. Even without Watson, however, Caldwell could be the right man at the right time to stabilize a team that has descended into a state of dysfunction that the organization has never before seen.

  2. I think Caldwell would be an ideal fit if the Falcons or Lions wanted to keep their current high paid players and what to make a run. At 65 he might be too old for the rebuild in Houston. If they where smart (big if) they would look past the next year and rebuild around a young regime looking to make its mark.

  3. Caldwell is a good coach, but he’s been out of the game for a few years. Given his history, the ceiling for his teams is a playoff win or two. The Texans need to be bolder in their choice.

  9. He’d be a good hire as far as the locker room goes, but I think it would come down to who he would bring in as offensive & defensive coordinators before I’d get behind it. I like him but he hasn’t done much in playoffs, but then again look at the situations he had to work with. This whole idea that suddenly Watson wants to be catered too is ridiculous. I can understand wanting to win, but you ain’t the GM, and if he’s going to air his dirty laundry out in the media with these leaks then he’s no leader

  10. He’s a good coach. Good. He’s definitely not going to be the answer, but in that division he at least has a chance.

  11. The stumping for Bieniemy is unreal. He’s not getting hired because nobody knows what he actually does for the Chiefs. If he wants to be a HC, he needs to go be a coordinator somewhere. He doesn’t call plays, Kafka apparently draws up the plays.. so he’s going to have to leave KC and do it somewhere else.

  13. Yikes. This will calm Watson. Good guy. Good coach. Detroit 2.0 good QB with nothing around him and horrible owners.

  20. I like the idea as I think Caldwell is a good coach that Detroit should have never moved on from.

    However, Caldwell is not a young man at 65. Will be interesting to see if he wants to come out of retirement. I know he’s had some health issues in the past couple of years as well. But it seems like a very good fit on paper.

  21. I don’t understand why Eric Bienemy is not at the top of everyone’s list? I was hoping the Cowboys would go that way last year but apparently we like retreads not new and invigorating. But if I were the Texans my list would start and end with Bienemy and pair him with Watson for a lethal combination.

  23. Steady, disciplined coach. I hope he brings a “wow” OC with him to Houston, otherwise the Texans are going to waste Watson’s talents.

  25. Since when does the QB get to pick the GM and HC? Too much credit is being given to DWat. Trade him and get the future in place. I have Texans season tickets available if anyone is interested?

  26. He would be a good fit in Philadelphia if Lurie would pull the plug on Pederson and might let Lurie save face and keep Roseman even if he really should be gone

    Match him up with a good, experienced DC…

  27. Why in the world wouldn’t they hire Beineimy out of Kansas City? He has that offense running like a Swiss watch and makes tremendous in game decisions and he’s a proven winner. It’s not a matter of if but when somebody hires him away from Kansas City they are going to be glad they did. I’m not sure he would even take the Texans job anyway. Why give up heaven only to go through the hell of trying to get that Texas train wreck back on the tracks?

  28. He fits the message that Watson is putting out there….

    It’s just a shame he isn’t going to bring the result to fit that message…
    Its not that the NFL wants more divers HC for the sake of it or losing divers coaches would only reinforce the past mindset…. It needs to be WINNING divers HC which Caldwell has NOT prove to be!

  30. I think Caldwell is a pretty good coach but I don’t understand them being in a hurry to hire him right now. They may suspect that Bienemy would turn them down but Caldwell looks to be somebody who’d still be around and could be the ideal fallback if they couldn’t land a more in-demand guy like Bienemy.

  31. Bienemy has already made noise like he is not leaving KC until he gets exactly what he is asking for. If he hangs out in KC a couple more years he may be the heir-apparent for Reid.

  32. The guy that couldn’t fathom that a team would throw a hail mary at the end of a game? Lol. Good luck with that.

  34. If I’m Watson, I force my way out of Town. He’s going to waste his prime there.

    To be clear, I dont even personally think Watson is on the same Tier as the new young bucks – Mahommes, Jackson, Allen. But he’s right beneath that, and with talent around him maybe he proves me wrong.

    He / we won’t ever know unless get GETS OUT OF HOUSTON.

    Great City. Great Fans, who deserve better. Terrible ownership, terrible front office, terrible NFL x’s and o’s situation.

    I would get to Miami. The Texans can take the time to figure Tua out.

  35. Here’s a noble idea..How about just hire the best person for the job regardless of what any of the players think?

  37. I still don’t understand why the Texans did not simply interview Bienemy to satisfy Watson. Is that really such a huge concession?

  38. Jim Caldwell actually won a Super Bowl in 2012 as Raven’s offensive coordinator. So he did have success in the postseason and not some outdated offensive mind. He has a calming presence that would be good for the locker room. Might not be the most exciting hire but I think he will do well.

  39. I dont understand. Is Watson’s issue that he wants Bienemy as HC. Or that ownership said they’d ask his input, then didn’t even interview Bienemy. If its the first, that feels like a Watson issue. If it’s the second, that’s on the team. Don’t say you’ll listen to someone and ignore them! I can also believe Watson doesn’t like bringing in another NE guy, since almost all of them failed away from the Pats.

  41. Why in the world would this appease Watson? Who has ever gotten excited for Jim Caldwell? Were they really in need of someone to stare blankly at a field for three hours without moving?

  42. Caldwell passed on Aaron Donald because he thought Donald was too small to play in a 4-3. Him and Mayhew both wanted Ebron.

  45. I was never very impressed with Caldwell. But viewed through the lens of accomplishing back-to-back 9-7 seasons in Detroit, a feat which no mere mortal could ever hope to accomplish, he starts to look pretty good. Gotta be a better idea than giving Urban Meyer barge-loads of cash to do a crummy job for about 2 years then bail.

