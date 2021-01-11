Cardinals’ stadium to be used as vaccination site

Getty Images

The Cardinals and the state of Arizona have announced that State Farm Stadium will be used as a 24/7 location for Arizonans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our new vaccine site in Glendale will rapidly expand the number of Arizonans getting vaccinated,” Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement. “We need to get these vaccine doses out of freezers and into the arms of Arizonans who want it, and our new site will speed up that process.”

The stadium opened for vaccinations today and will remain open continuously.

“Every corner of our community has been impacted by COVID-19 but the availability of vaccines is a major development in the fight against it,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “All of us at the Cardinals and State Farm Stadium are proud to assist in administering these vaccinations in the safest and most efficient way, starting with those most in need of them.”

Few venues can match NFL stadiums for their ability to bring thousands of people into one place while maintaining social distancing. League officials have said that NFL teams stand ready to help with vaccination efforts in their communities.