Chase Claypool gives Browns a little extra motivation for the next round

January 11, 2021
The Chiefs do not want to hold Chase Claypool‘s beer.

Last week, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster stirred up the Browns with an unforced error that will resonate through the years in the Cleveland-Pittsburgh rivalry. This week, Claypool already has thrown some gasoline on a fire that the Steelers will now watch from afar.

“Bad loss, but Browns are gonna clapped next week, so it’s all good,” Claypool said in a social-media video today.

Will that stir the Browns? Possibly. But it will be hard to twist that into motivation against a team other than the Steelers. Unless the Browns convince themselves that Claypool’s attitude reflects everyone’s attitude, including the attitude of players on the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are heavy favorites to win the game. The talent gap between the Chiefs and Browns may not be as great as believed, however. Also, and as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy pointed out last night, the Chiefs likely didn’t spend much of their bye week doing advance preparation for the Browns.

If so, that’s an advantage (albeit slim) for Cleveland. They’ll need every advantage they can get if they’re going to pull off what would be one of the biggest wins the Browns have ever had.

  1. The browns are gonna clapped? We needs translations for some of these guys in your articles. What does that even mean?

  2. I doubt they didn’t spend time looking at the Browns film- the Steelers looked poor for the last 4-6 weeks. The Browns win wasn’t a huge upset.

  3. Sour grapes? What is with all of these diva receivers from Pittsburgh over the years? Do they have any class at all?

  4. Boy those Steeler’s sure are a butthurt bunch, no matter they can stew all off-season and reflect on that mirage of a 11-0 start and knowing that those same old Browns put an end to their fluke of a season

  5. Carrying on the long Steeler tradition of stupid, diva WRs. He’s going to fit right in.

  7. Not sure what his point is, I mean, the Steelers got “Clapped” this week so what he’s saying makes zero sense.

  9. I can’t believe Tomlin let’s these two idiots run there mouths. I thought he wasn’t about stupidity. Chase… ya lost… bad… so shut up and enjoy the couch.

  10. The Steelers have the youngest receiver core in the NFL with their top 4 in the league 4 years or less. And I think that their next 2 are also in that range. They are immature and entitled millennials. Tomlin needs to send them for a timeout.

  14. It just shows how humiliated the Steelers are for losing that game last night. They were so sure they were going to win. They were just going to walk in and whup some behind on the Browns and head to Buffalo to play a “real” playoff team. Instead, it’s the Browns going to Arrowhead to play a “real” playoff team not some wanna be who thinks they are way better than they really are.

    I’m sure this stuff doesn’t go out without Tomlin’s direct or indirect approval which is why he’s not an elite coach. If he was, he’d keep his guys in line and they would have been ready and prepared to play last night which clearly they weren’t.

    Even though I don’t like Nick Saban, one thing he said years ago that I totally agree with. He said the moment you believe your opponent can’t beat you, you’ve already lost. Amen…

