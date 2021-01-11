Chiefs activate Anthony Hitchens, Mike Danna off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have a pair of defenders back for this weekend’s divisional-round matchup against the Browns.

Kansas City activated linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive end Mike Danna off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Hitchens has been on the list since Dec. 22, meaning the linebacker missed the Chiefs’ Week 16 and 17 games. Danna went to the list on Jan. 6 as a high-risk close contact.

Hitchens started Kansas City’s first 14 games this season, recording 78 total tackles. The Chiefs selected Danna in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and he recorded 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

To create a needed roster spot, Kansas City waived wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.