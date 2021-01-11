Cowboys hire Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Cowboys have their new defensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn has been hired as Dallas’s most important assistant coach, according to multiple reports.

Quinn replaces Mike Nolan, who was fired after the Cowboys’ defense turned in a disappointing 2020 season.

The 50-year-old Quinn was fired as Falcons head coach during the 2020 season. He had been in Atlanta since 2015, when he was hired away from Seattle, where he coordinated the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks Defense. The Cowboys will now hope he can have that kind of success in Dallas as well.