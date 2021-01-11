Cowboys hire Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2021, 6:13 PM EST
The Cowboys have their new defensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn has been hired as Dallas’s most important assistant coach, according to multiple reports.

Quinn replaces Mike Nolan, who was fired after the Cowboys’ defense turned in a disappointing 2020 season.

The 50-year-old Quinn was fired as Falcons head coach during the 2020 season. He had been in Atlanta since 2015, when he was hired away from Seattle, where he coordinated the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks Defense. The Cowboys will now hope he can have that kind of success in Dallas as well.

24 responses to “Cowboys hire Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

  1. I like the hire and I’m sure Quinn is a fine coach and teacher but lets be real, there is a cavernous difference between those Seahawk defenders and these Cowboy defenders..

    Scheme is good, scheme with talent is real good

  2. A good hire but still need help on defense…..a defensive tackle, a linebacker and at least one cornerback.
    Getting a consistent QB wouldn’t hurt and allow them to keep the defense off the field!!!

  3. Enjoy having Dan Quinn in Dallas! You can see what this “vaunted” defensive guru did here in Atlanta for 5 years. Good riddance!

  5. Another retread in Dallas. Makes no sense to hire a guy that had terrible defenses in Atlanta.

  6. An interesting trifecta in Dallas. Say what one will about the Cowboys, they sure do spin their wheels hardest of any other .500 team trying to get out of the rut.

  8. Hopefully Pete Carroll hires a new offensive coordinator, someone who will structure an offense to fully utilize Russ Wilson’s amazing skills.

  10. McCarthy likes hiring former head coaches as defensive ooordinators. Perhaps it gives him less to do.

  11. ‘have that kind of success in Dallas’……
    Yes because that offense sure isn’t their strength!

  13. Prime DC Bill Belichick couldn’t fix this teams inability to stop the run. Jaylon Smith’s extension hasn’t even kicked in yet. He’s the blind linebacker with a room-temp IQ. Beyond DeMarcus Lawrence, everyone on that defensive roster is as replaceable as the parts of an old lawnmower.

  14. He’s a long time removed from his legion of boom days…and Atlanta’s defense was lacking his entire run.

  15. Decent hire Cowboys. The offense should be top 10 when healthy. They just need some defense…this hire should help!

  16. Good hire on both sides. Dallas has some talent on the defense. Teach ‘em to tackle Dan and all will be right!

  21. Never been sure how much of D success in Seattle was the coordinators vs. Pete Carroll himself (and immense talent 5-8 years ago). We’ll find out a bit more over next few years. At least he won’t be in charge of clock management, LOL.

  22. Thank you Dallas as Washington fan YAll defense go be bad again his days are over did you see his Atlanta defense bottom every year good luck

  23. Dan Quinn has been available for weeks. It’s almost like McCarthy has no idea what the hell he’s doing. Mostly lining up scapegoats?

  24. Whether it’s a good hire or not remains to be seen. However, it’s obvious being a dc and a head coach is two different position. He did really good with Hawks.

