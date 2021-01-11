Dan Quinn interviewed for Cowboys defensive coordinator

Getty Images

When the Cowboys fired Mike Nolan as their defensive coordinator last week, one of the coaches mentioned as a possible successor was Dan Quinn.

The former Falcons head coach is now officially in the mix for the job. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Quinn interviewed for the spot on Mike McCarthy’s staff on Saturday.

Quinn was the defensive coordinator in Seattle before getting the Falcons job in 2015. He ran a 4-3 base with both teams and installing it in Dallas would be a return to the look the Cowboys featured before hiring Nolan.

One of Quinn’s former assistants is also up for the job in Dallas. Falcons secondary coach Joe Whitt joins Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons on the list of coaches who have interviewed with the Cowboys.