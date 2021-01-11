Doug Pederson: Extremely proud of what we accomplished in Philadelphia

Getty Images

Doug Pederson issued a statement on Monday afternoon after being dismissed after five seasons as the head coach of the Eagles.

Pederson opened the statement, which was released by the team, by saying that “it has been an absolute honor” to serve in that job and that he will “always look back on my time here with appreciation and respect.” He went on to thank Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, others in the organization, and the City of Philadelphia before reflecting on the Super Bowl LII win that highlighted his tenure.

“Although I am disappointed that this chapter of my career has come to an end, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together,” Pederson said. “Through all the ups and downs, one thing remained constant about our team — an unwavering commitment to battle through adversity and to achieve our goals not as individuals, but as a collective unit. There is no better example of that than when we celebrated the first Super Bowl championship in Eagles history together with our city. That is a memory we will all cherish forever.”

Lurie said in a statement that a discussion about Pederson’s vision for the future left him with the belief that was “in both of our best interests to part ways” now rather than continue the relationship for another season.