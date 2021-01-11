Eagles fire Doug Pederson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2021, 2:10 PM EST
NFL: JAN 03 Washington Football Team at Eagles
Sunday brought a report that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s job was in jeopardy and the other shoe fell for the Super Bowl LII winner on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Pederson has been fired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Pederson was hired by the Eagles in 2016 and took them to a Super Bowl title the next year. They returned to the playoffs after going 9-7 in each of the next two seasons, but slumped to 4-11-1 this year. Quarterback Carson Wentz‘s regression contributed to that slide and Pederson’s decision to play Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a Week 17 loss to Washington was met with derision by people inside and outside the organization.

Pederson’s record was 42-37-1 in the regular season and 4-2 in the postseason. There are six other head coaching vacancies around the league right now and Pederson’s work before this season could earn him looks from one or more of those teams.

  3. Things won’t change unless Howie “I can’t draft worth crap” Roseman goes too.

  4. The grand irony is that the decision to play Sudfield likely came from above Pederson’s pay grade. And Wentz had much more to do with the team’s poor play this year than the coach. But I digress.

  7. Right decision because he was planting the seeds of a losing culture in the last game. Not like he was going to land Trevor Lawrence to tank that bad. Still it’s not acceptable to intentionally lose

  8. OK. But Howie has TO GO TOO! he created this awful roster. what does Howie have on Lurie? he always escapes blame.

  14. Thank you for the Super Bowl Doug! This Eagles team needed a fresh start. HC Duce Staley..? Go birds!

  17. Who thinks it was Pederson’s decision to play Sudfeld? He just took the fall for the GM and the owner, most likely.

  20. Treating the symptom, not the issue. Need to fire Howie Roseman! Some of the worst personnel decisions in the history of the league.

  22. Surprised they fired the guy for carrying out the orders from above to lose to the WFT at all costs. Then again, scapegoats often get the axe.

  23. While I don’t hate the move, I hate how and why it happened. This was Howie Roseman working behind the scenes. Now we have to endure 3 more years of terrible drafts and contracts.

  25. What a disaster. Front office most probably ordered Pederson to throw the game, now he he gets fired. Let this be a lesson to the next Eagles coaching candidate.

  29. Doug is a really good guy. He set his successor up with an entire 4th quarter of film on Nate Sudfeld.

    That game film is going to really propel this team to future success.

  31. Looking forward to the sequel to his first book: Jobless: How a Champion Became a Dumpster Fire.

  33. If Howie Roseman isn’t fired, then it is just re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

  37. Wow. I’m surprised that they picked him as the fall guy. Isn’t he the one that carried out the orders for gaining draft position?

  38. Now watch Roseman get off scot-free. Team won’t turn around until changes are made in the front office. Thanks for that great season Doug and for a couple seasons of Frank Reich

  39. well… damn! He just won a SB couple years back. Something must have gone real bad during the meetings.

  41. Carson Wentz pulled the trigger. I hope whoever they get can fix this guy, otherwise it will get a lot worse before it gets better.

  42. Not surprised. He will probably be remembered more for intentionally tanking a prime time game than winning a super bowl.

  43. Absolute joke, Howie is too friendly with Lurie and Lurie has started meddling too much.

    He didn’t lose the locker room, they played hard for him.

  44. With the people he wanted to fill coaching positions you can’t blame Laurie. This coaching staff would have been on the same level as a high school team. Bye bye Doug.

  46. Thanks for the Super Bowl Doug! He didn’t lose the team. Stop. Half won’t be there next year. He wanted to keep Press Taylor as his OC which was bad since he never ran the ball.

  47. So you fire the guy this late? What changed? Why would the eagles job be attractive now? Tank or else. Check that we gonna fire you anyways. Lol Some other superbowl winning coach in waiting? Going to have a huge roster turnover after this. Good luck hurts. Ask for a trade now!!! Lol

  51. Won SB and made playoffs every year except for this bad year. Owner should have more patience.

  52. Kind of sad…well we will find out if it’s Howie or Doug…I think Roseman should be gone too but let’s see

  54. Good Job Eagles. All he did was lead the Eagles to the Playoffs in 3 of the last 4 years and lead the Eagles their first Superbowl ever.

  56. Terrible decision! Who are they going to replace a Super Bowl winning coach with? Tough to be an Eagles fan, sometimes…

  57. Howie Roseman has to go. For his absolutely awful WR scouting skills and the terrible roster he assembled.

  62. So seriously. What next? Go with whiny Wentz? The starting QB that was inactive for wk 17. Or go with Hurts. Whom you have very little tape on. Wow I thought Houston was a bad spot. This may be worse.

  63. I doubt Philly hires another version of Andy Reid, Pederson won a super bowl… But I don’t think they go after after Bieniemy.

    EB needs a good QB and stable organization. So….

    Not Houston, Not Philly, not ATL, Not Jacksonville. Maybe San Diego? But then does he get exposed by Reid for 5 years?

  64. That means Wentz is staying. It looks like Doug really did catch lightning in a bottle in 2017.

  66. Wasn’t long ago the Eagle faithful would get all wound up at the suggestion that McVay is a better coach than Pederson. Time to reconsider their position, I assume.

  70. Still better than McCarthy. He won as many Super Bowls in five years with less talent.

  71. Brenen Ostler says:
    Lurie picked Wentz over Pederson. Wow
    ———–
    Wentz over Foles, and now Wentz over Pederson. Cant they see that Wentz is just not that good?

  72. Pederson like Fat Andy is likely to become an NFL HC again and will be more successful than with the Eagles.

  74. I’d have given him another year. He won a Super Bowl and made the playoffs the next 2 years. Howie is the one who needs to go with the Eagles, but they decided to make Doug the fall guy.

  76. Loser Lurie will probably keep Roseman which will keep the Eagles losing for many years to come.Way to go Jeff!

  77. I don’t think he was fired for pulling the QB last week of the season. There’s likely more to it than that

  81. Pederson won a Superbowl with Nick Foles. Have you seen how Nick played in Jacksonville and Chicago?

  82. who would’ve ever thought the Eagles would be the biggest dumpster fire in the NFC east?

  83. Jeffrey Lurie is an absolute idiot. Looking at his trends he’s fired every coach after they’ve had a negative season. That’s going to be a lot of coaches then.

  84. Lying eagles fly….blah blah. One good team more than they deserve. Horrible fans horrible city.

  85. Any year Washington wins the division, then Philadelphia fires their head coach. It’s just a rule to alleviate shock but it’s unfortunate Doug did not appreciate it before week 17!

  87. It was either Pederson or Wentz had to go. Now that Pederson’s gone Wentz will be the starter again. Maybe they trade Hurts ? I can’t see Hurts and Went on same team.

    If Howie Roseman isn’t fired Eagles fans should storm the Nova complex!

