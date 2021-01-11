Eagles fire Doug Pederson

Getty Images

Sunday brought a report that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s job was in jeopardy and the other shoe fell for the Super Bowl LII winner on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Pederson has been fired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Pederson was hired by the Eagles in 2016 and took them to a Super Bowl title the next year. They returned to the playoffs after going 9-7 in each of the next two seasons, but slumped to 4-11-1 this year. Quarterback Carson Wentz‘s regression contributed to that slide and Pederson’s decision to play Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a Week 17 loss to Washington was met with derision by people inside and outside the organization.

Pederson’s record was 42-37-1 in the regular season and 4-2 in the postseason. There are six other head coaching vacancies around the league right now and Pederson’s work before this season could earn him looks from one or more of those teams.