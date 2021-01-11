Drew Brees says playoff matchup with Tom Brady was “inevitable”

Getty Images

When Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers in March, many people noted that his arrival in the NFC South would lead to a chance to match up with Saints quarterback Drew Brees on multiple occasions.

The two quarterbacks have been in the league for a long time, but their head-to-head matchups were limited because they were in different conferences, but they played twice in the regular season and this weekend’s results have them set for a third meeting in New Orleans next weekend.

It’s their first postseason matchup and Brees, who turns 42 this week, said that it feels like things have been building to this since Brady came to Tampa.

“Yeah, don’t take it for granted,” Brees said in his postgame press conference. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. And listen, the minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us. So, I guess it was inevitable.”

The Saints won their two regular season meetings with the Buccaneers, but Tampa hasn’t lost since their Week 13 bye. The Saints counter that with being about as healthy as they’ve been all season and the stage is set for a memorable meeting of NFL icons.