Falcons complete interview with Todd Bowles

The Falcons announced Monday they have completed a virtual interview for the organization’s head coach position with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The Falcons also have completed virtual interviews with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Bowles also is expected to interview with the Lions.

Bowles was 24-40 in four seasons as the Jets’ head coach. He was fired after the 2018 season and has spent the past two years on Bruce Arians’ staff in Tampa. The Bucs were eighth in the league in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed during the 2020 regular season.