Jared Veldheer signing with Packers, set to make NFL playoff history

Getty Images

Jared Veldheer can make NFL history this week.

Veldheer, an offensive tackle who played for the Colts on Sunday against the Bills, is signing with the Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he plays for the Packers against the Rams, he becomes the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

Ordinarily, that wouldn’t be permitted. But Veldheer was on the Colts’ practice squad, rather than their active roster, and was moved up to the gameday roster as part of the league’s special rules this season to give teams more flexibility to field healthy players during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the game ended, Veldheer reverted back to the Colts’ practice squad, and the Packers are signing him off the practice squad. (Players on active rosters remain under contract and can’t sign with another team after they’re eliminated from the playoffs.)

Veldheer played every offensive snap for the Colts in their loss to the Bills, and he’s likely to play for the Packers as well, given that Green Bay needs help at offensive tackle after David Bakhtiari‘s season-ending knee injury, and that Veldheer played for the Packers last year and knows their offense. Veldheer is set to do something no other NFL player has done.