Jeffrey Lurie: I fully expect Carson Wentz to realize his potential

Getty Images

The Eagles ended speculation about Doug Pederson’s status on Monday when they announced that he is no longer the team’s head coach.

Settling that issue means that another coach will be involved in discussions about what to do with quarterback Carson Wentz. The second overall pick of the 2015 draft has played at a high level in the past, but had an awful 2020 season that culminated with a trip to the bench while rookie Jalen Hurts took over at quarterback.

Reports near the end of the season said Wentz wanted out if he’s not starting and that his relationship with Pederson had been badly damaged. At a Monday press conference, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked if Wentz will remain on the team and he replied that an owner shouldn’t make that decision before saying he believes Wentz will bounce back.

“I fully expect him to realize his potential,” Lurie said, via Jamie Apody of WPVI. “We have an asset, we have a talent, he’s a great guy, wants nothing more than to win big and win for Philadelphia. He’s just what you want.”

Lurie added that other quarterbacks have had bad seasons before rebounding, but definitive answers about Wentz’s future in Philadelphia will have to wait until a later date.