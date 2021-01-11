Jeffrey Lurie: I would expect Duce Staley to be a candidate

Getty Images

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson on Monday. Could Pederson’s replacement already be on their staff?

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie brought up assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley’s name as a potential candidate.

“I would expect Duce Staley to be a candidate,” Lurie said. “He’s a great representative of the Eagles, knows our values. I would expect him to be a part of the search as well.”

Staley, 45, played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and joined the team’s coaching staff in 2011. He has served on the staffs of Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Pederson.

The Eagles interviewed Staley for the head coaching job in 2016 before hiring Pederson. Staley also was a candidate for the offensive coordinator position before the 2018 season when the Eagles hired Mike Groh.

The Rooney Rule requires the Eagles to interview at least two minority candidates for the job before making a hire. Philadelphia has had one Black coach in its history, having hired Ray Rhodes in 1995.

“I think we are very open, and it is top of mind to make sure that we have some of the best minority candidates in on the search,” Lurie said. “It’s very important for us and the league. It’s top of mind.”