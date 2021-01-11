Jeffrey Lurie: I’ll recommend Doug Pederson, he may get another job this week

Getty Images

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie doesn’t think Doug Pederson will be out of work for long.

Lurie said today that despite firing Pederson, he believes Pederson is a good coach and will recommend him to any of the six other owners who currently have head coaching vacancies.

“I actually think it’s better for both the organization and for Doug and I really, really expect him to be a successful head coach in this league and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if he is on another NFL team later this week. I’m certainly there for any owner that wants to talk about Doug because I will be a major fan,” Lurie said.

Lurie may have a financial incentive to hope Pederson goes elsewhere, as it would offset any money Lurie still owes him on his contract. But Pederson and Lurie also won a Super Bowl together, so Lurie probably means it when he says he thinks highly of Pederson as a coach. Pederson’s time in Philadelphia ran its course, but that doesn’t mean he can’t succeed elsewhere.