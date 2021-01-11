Jeffrey Lurie: It is in best interest of Eagles, Doug Pederson to part ways

Getty Images

After five seasons, 42 victories and a Super Bowl championship, Doug Pederson is out in Philadelphia. The team made his departure official in a statement from owner Jeffrey Lurie:

“I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead. We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise.

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways.

“I have known Doug and his family for more than 20 years and they will always be family to me. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and everything we have accomplished together over the last five seasons. Everyone in the organization understands the type of man and coach that he is, and how much he means to all of us as well as the City of Philadelphia. We all look forward to the day he will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame as a Super Bowl-winning head coach, and we are confident he will have success with his next team.

“But as the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter. I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can help set us up for future success.”

Pederson went 7-9 in his first season and 4-11-1 this season. In the three years in between, the Eagles were 31-17 with three postseason trips and a 4-2 playoff record.