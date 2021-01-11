Jets announce completion of Aaron Glenn interview

Getty Images

The Jets knocked out a pair of head coaching interviews on Monday.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith also interviewed with the team on Monday.

It was the first known head coaching interview for Glenn, who was a Jets first-round pick in 2001 and spent eight seasons with the team. He has been the defensive backs coach in New Orleans since 2016.

Glenn and Smith join a list of candidates that also includes Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Some have speculated that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson could be added to that list. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas worked for the Eagles before being hired last year.