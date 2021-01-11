Jets secure 23rd overall pick with Seahawks loss

Getty Images

The Wild Card round is over and six more spots in the draft order have been secured as a result.

One of those spots goes to a team that didn’t play a snap over the weekend. The Jets now know that they will have the 23rd overall pick as a result of the trade that sent Jamal Adams to Seattle before the season. The Seahawks lost to the Rams on Saturday afternoon.

The Jets will also pick second overall in April, but the Jaguars will have to wait at least one more week to learn where the pick they acquired from the Rams for Jalen Ramsey will fall.

The current draft order appears below:

1. Jaguars

2. Jets

3. Dolphins (via Texans)

4. Falcons

5. Bengals

6. Eagles

7. Lions

8. Panthers

9. Broncos

10. Cowboys

11. Giants

12. 49ers

13. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. Patriots

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Bears

21. Colts

22. Titans

23. Jets (via Seahawks)

24. Steelers