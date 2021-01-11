Josh Jacobs charged with traffic offense, not DUI

January 11, 2021
Although Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested for DUI in Las Vegas less than 12 hours after his team’s season finale, he will face only a lesser charge.

Jacobs will be charged only with failure to exercise due care, his lawyers told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The attorneys confirmed Jacobs was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the morning after the season finale. Jacobs sustained minor injuries, including a laceration to his forehead.

Jacobs had 273 carries for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2020 season.