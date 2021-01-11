Kevin Stefanski plans to return to Browns’ building on Thursday

Getty Images

Now that the Browns have won their first playoff game since 1994, they have more work to do to plan for their divisional-round matchup with the Chiefs.

Fortunately, those plans can include their head coach.

In his Monday press conference, Kevin Stefanski said he should be back in the building on Thursday. He’s been out since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Stefanski watched Sunday’s 48-37 victory over the Steelers from his basement, but his feed to start the game was apparently 45 seconds behind.

“I had an inkling something good was going to happen on that first play,” Stefanski said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, noting he could hear his kids celebrating upstairs.

But generally, watching a game far away from his team was an experience Stefanski is not eager to repeat.

“I don’t plan on doing that again,” Stefanski said. “I like to have some control.”