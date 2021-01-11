Lions interviewing Dan Campbell Monday

Getty Images

The Lions will continue their head coaching interviews on Monday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell is speaking with the team. Campbell was not free to interview until the Saints had completed their Wild Card round win over the Bears.

Campbell has been with the Saints since 2016. He spent the previous six seasons with the Dolphins and closed out the 2015 season as their interim head coach. He went 5-7 after Joe Philbin was fired.

The Lions are also expected to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles this week. They have interviewed former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, interim head coach Darell Bevell, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh already.