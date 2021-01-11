Lions set to interview Ed Dodds for G.M. opening

Getty Images

Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds withdrew his name from consideration for the General Manager job in Carolina, but that doesn’t mean he is definitely going to remain with the Colts in 2021.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Dodds will interview with the Lions on Tuesday. None of the other teams looking for a G.M. have been linked to Dodds this hiring cycle.

The Lions have conducted a number of other interviews since firing Bob Quinn in November. They have spoken with their vice president of player personnel Kyle O’Brien, director of player personnel Lance Newmark, and director of pro scouting Rob Lohman along with Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot, Saints assistant G.M. of college personnel Jeff Ireland, Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

Detroit is also interviewing head coaching candidates. Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell is speaking with them on Monday and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is on deck for Tuesday.