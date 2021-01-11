Matt Nagy and Bears “haven’t gotten into” his future

USA TODAY Sports

There were questions about Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s job security during the 2020 regular season and they didn’t go away just because they wound up righting the ship in time to make the playoffs.

Chicago’s stay in the postseason ended with Sunday’s 21-9 loss to the Saints and the outing illustrated much of what led to questions about the direction of the franchise during the regular season. The offense that Nagy put together looked hopeless for much of the day and they only got into the end zone on the final play of a game that they lost much earlier in the proceedings.

Nagy was asked after the game if he has received assurances that he will be back for a fourth season.

“We haven’t gotten into any of that yet, in regards to that stuff,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ve been so focused in on this game. . . . That’ll be down the road.”

It’s clear that the Bears need to do something different if they want different results, but it remains to be seen if Nagy will have a hand in that effort.