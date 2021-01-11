Mitchell Trubisky “can definitely see myself back here next year”

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after Sunday’s loss to the Saints that he hasn’t had any conversations with the team about his future and he’s not the only member of the organization unsure about what’s next in his career.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky‘s contract is up after four years with the Bears because the team did not exercise its fifth-year option on the deal. Trubisky was benched in favor of Nick Foles early in the year, but regained the job in Week 12 and piloted the offense in three wins that helped get them into the playoffs.

Those games were against losing teams, but Trubisky and the Bears struggled with stiffer competition and that continued with Sunday’s showing against the Bears. Trubisky was 19-of-29 for 199 yards and a touchdown that came as time expired in the 21-9 win and addressed what’s coming this offseason after the game.

“I think I can definitely see myself back here next year,” Trubisky said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “Obviously, a lot of that is out of my control, but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business. Right now, I’m just bummed about this season being over and how the game went. So, a lot of emotions going on right now, but I can see that. We’ll see. There are a lot of things that have to happen and a lot of decisions that have to be made and that’s out of my control, but I can see that.”

While Trubisky can see a return to Chicago, it’s hard to imagine the Bears going into next season with Trubisky and Foles, who remains under contract, as their options at quarterback whether Nagy is back with the team or not.