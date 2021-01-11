Myles Garrett: We definitely did not appreciate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comments

Getty Images

Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster claims he doesn’t regret saying “The Browns is the Browns” last week.

But his comments undoubtedly provided motivation for Cleveland heading into Sunday’s playoff game.

“Any talk like that is going to be disrespectful to anybody on any team,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We definitely did not appreciate it. I think we made that known tonight with our performance. We just have to carry on with this momentum we have getting this big win in their house. I think we have what it takes to keep it going.”

Players can often take the smallest, benign comment and turn it into bulletin-board material. But when comments like Smith-Schuster’s happen, it makes coaches emphasize the importance of saying next to nothing when talking to the media.

That’s a little unfortunate for us consumers because interesting quotes make interesting stories. But when you see results like the constant mocking of Smith-Schuster during Cleveland’s locker room celebration, the approach makes sense.