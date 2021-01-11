Panthers, Dolphins to coach Senior Bowl

Getty Images

The Senior Bowl has finally found two coaching staffs willing to work this year’s game.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule and his staff will coach one side and Dolphins coach Brian Flores and his staff will coach the other side, according to multiple reports.

Typically the Senior Bowl coaching spots go to the teams with the worst records that do not fire their head coaches. But this year, some coaching staffs turned the Senior Bowl down, so the 10-6 Dolphins are doing it.

Two annual college all-star games, the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Senior Bowl will go on, as will the Hula Bowl.