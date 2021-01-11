Panthers interview 14th and 15th G.M. candidates, nearing a decision

Getty Images

The Panthers interviewed their 14th and 15th candidates for the General Manager vacancy. The team is close to making a decision with a hire expected this week, Darin Gantt of the team website reports.

The team met with Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer and Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan on Monday.

Fitterer joined the Seahawks in 2001 and works closely with G.M. John Schneider. Khan knows Panthers owner David Tepper from Tepper’s days as a Steelers minority owner.

Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Saints assistant G.M. and college scouting director Jeff Ireland, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles are among the others the Panthers have interviewed.

The Panthers fired G.M. Marty Hurney on Dec. 21 over philosophical differences. Coach Matt Rhule is involved in the hiring of Hurney’s replacement.