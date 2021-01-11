Panthers set to interview Scott Fitterer for G.M. vacancy

Getty Images

The Panthers have added one more to their list of General Manager candidates.

Carolina will interview Seattle vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer via Zoom on Monday, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Fitterer has interviewed for a handful of G.M. positions in the past, but Carolina is the first known team to express interest in this year’s coaching cycle. Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, working his way up the organizational ladder. He was promoted to VP of football operations in 2020.