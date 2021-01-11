Patrick Mahomes: People are crazy if Eric Bieniemy doesn’t get a head coaching job

January 11, 2021
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s work with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has landed him a lot of head coaching interviews in recent years and he’s been busy on that front this month.

Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Chargers, and Jaguars since the end of the regular season. The Texans and Eagles have not spoken to him, although the Eagles job only became available on Monday afternoon so they could get in the mix.

Mahomes recommended Bieniemy to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the decision not to interview him has reportedly led to friction between Watson and the team. Mahomes said on KCSP 610 Sports Radio Monday that he told Watson “who coach Bieniemy is and what kind of coach he is, what kind of man he is and how I think that he handles himself.” He also said that he thinks it will nuts if no one hires Bieniemy.

“His track record speaks for itself,” Mahomes said. “The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn’t, people are crazy.”

PFT reported this weekend that some around the league believe Bieniemy will not land a job and that he has told some people that “he wants to stay with the Chiefs until he finds the perfect job.” Mahomes said he’d love to have Bieniemy around for another year, but believes he “deserves that opportunity to lead his own franchise and his own team.”

  1. There has to be some reason we can’t see. Pederson left Reid and won a SB pretty quickly. Now the offense is obviously Reid’s, but certainly Bienemy has learned a lot?

  2. Not if Bieniemy doesn’t actually accept a job offer. And now days teams don’t make an offer unless you have already given assurances that you will accept their offer.

  3. Just another reason the NFL is better than the NBA. A player can’t hire or fire a coach.

  5. Reid has gotten alot of people that call his offense a HC gig eh? Childress, Shurmur, Pederson, Nagy, etc.

    Being fair, only Shurmur was horrible and he still got multiple.

  6. Maybe EB is not a good interviewer. There are more better options out there than EB than there are jobs open so chances are he wont get an offer. He needs to run the offense for anyone to take him serious and that wont happen in KC – Reid is too good to give that up.

  7. We should turn every important decision on hiring the leaders of billion dollar businesses to 25 year old quarterbacks.

  8. …“he wants to stay with the Chiefs until he finds the perfect job.”….

    ——————————————————————————–

    Advice from a business owner to Eric, the perfect job is the one that is available right now. There is no guarantee your name will continue to cycle when the opens happen each year. Also, if Mahomes gets hurt for an extended period of time and the Chiefs offense looks horrid during that time then the bloom is definitely off the rose and EB could end up looking like he isnt ready to run it on his own.

  11. The whole “but it’s Reid’s offense” argument is bogus. There is no way Andy and many others in the league would be vocal proponents of EB if he isn’t ready to be a HC.

  12. 50Stars says:
    January 11, 2021 at 5:13 pm
    Maybe EB is not a good interviewer. There are more better options out there than EB than there are jobs open so chances are he wont get an offer. He needs to run the offense for anyone to take him serious and that wont happen in KC – Reid is too good to give that up.

    IMO, EB would be leaps and bounds better than Zac Taylor in Cincinatti. Better than VIc Fangio in Denver. It would a coup for San Diego to hire EB. The Jets or Detroit could use EB. I will be happy for EB when he gets his shot.

