Patrick Mahomes: People are crazy if Eric Bieniemy doesn’t get a head coaching job

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s work with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has landed him a lot of head coaching interviews in recent years and he’s been busy on that front this month.

Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Chargers, and Jaguars since the end of the regular season. The Texans and Eagles have not spoken to him, although the Eagles job only became available on Monday afternoon so they could get in the mix.

Mahomes recommended Bieniemy to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the decision not to interview him has reportedly led to friction between Watson and the team. Mahomes said on KCSP 610 Sports Radio Monday that he told Watson “who coach Bieniemy is and what kind of coach he is, what kind of man he is and how I think that he handles himself.” He also said that he thinks it will nuts if no one hires Bieniemy.

“His track record speaks for itself,” Mahomes said. “The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn’t, people are crazy.”

PFT reported this weekend that some around the league believe Bieniemy will not land a job and that he has told some people that “he wants to stay with the Chiefs until he finds the perfect job.” Mahomes said he’d love to have Bieniemy around for another year, but believes he “deserves that opportunity to lead his own franchise and his own team.”