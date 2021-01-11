Ravens assistant head coach David Culley is expected to interview with Texans

Getty Images

With General Manager Nick Caserio in place, the Texans are moving on to filling their head coaching vacancy and Monday has seen a couple of names added to the list of candidates.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ravens assistant head coach/wide receivers coach David Culley is expected to interview for the job. The Texans are the first team linked to Culley this cycle.

That is also true of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. PFT reported Monday that he will interview for the job. There has also been buzz about former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell’s chances of landing with the Texans.

Culley has been on the Ravens staff for the last two seasons. He spent the previous two seasons with the Bills and had a long run as an assistant to Andy Reid with both the Eagles and Chiefs.