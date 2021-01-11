Report: Ankle injury finishes Zack Moss’ season

Getty Images

Word after the Bills’ playoff victory over the Colts was that the team feared running back Zack Moss‘ season was finished. Further testing on Moss’ injured ankle has confirmed that fear, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bills will have to make do with Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones the rest of the way. They also have Antonio Williams, who scored two touchdowns in Week 17, on the practice squad.

Moss had seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 26 yards in 20 snaps before getting hurt Saturday. The 2020 third-round pick had 112 rushes for 481 yards and four touchdowns and 14 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the regular season.