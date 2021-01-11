Report: Pat Fitzgerald has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams

Getty Images

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has received interest from multiple NFL teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Fitzgerald has not agreed to any of the interview requests.

In 15 years as the head coach at his alma mater, Fitzgerald is 106-81.

He is coming off a 7-2 season and Citrus Bowl victory.

Fitzgerald, 46, has never coached in the NFL. He was an assistant coach at Maryland, Colorado, Idaho and Northwestern before becoming the Wildcats’ head coach.

Six NFL teams have openings, and Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer are among the candidates who have drawn interest. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell recently released a statement indicating he is staying put.