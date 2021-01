USA Today Sports

The Saints have restored some depth in the secondary, activating safety D.J. Swearinger off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Swearinger has been on the list since Jan. 2, missing New Orleans’ Week 17 win over Carolina and the team’s wild-card victory over the Bears.

He appeared in 11 games for the club in 2020, recording 14 total tackles and one pass defensed.

As a corresponding move, the Saints have waived wide receiver Austin Carr. He was inactive for Sunday’s win over Chicago.