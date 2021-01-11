Saints will sign Blair Walsh to practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints brought kicker Blair Walsh in for a visit over the weekend and he’ll be hanging around New Orleans for a while.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing Walsh to their practice squad. Long snapper John Denney was also in for a visit, but there’s no word if he’ll also be signing.

Walsh’s signing gives the Saints a backup in the event Wil Lutz is sidelined by injury, a positive COVID-19 test, or close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Walsh was a 2012 sixth-round pick of the Vikings and spent four-plus seasons with the team. He’s best remembered for hooking a 27-yard field goal wide of the uprights as time expired on a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seahawks in January 2016. The Vikings released him in November of that year and he spent 2017 with the Seahawks. He was in camp with the Falcons in 2019, but has otherwise been out of the NFL since leaving Seattle.