Sean McDermott has confidence in Bills’ running backs to replace Zack Moss

Getty Images

The Bills will have to adjust now that Zack Moss is out for the rest of the postseason with an ankle injury.

But head coach Sean McDermott seems comfortable with the state of his team’s running backs.

“We’ll look at guys on our roster that we have a lot of confidence in,” McDermott said Monday, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

Moss finished the 2020 regular season second on the team with 481 yards rushing. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards, playing 37 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Devin Singletary started each of the team’s regular-season games, registering 956 yards from scrimmage. He may take a larger role with Moss out, but the club also has Antonio Williams and T.J. Yeldon who can contribute.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in T.J. as well,” McDermott said. “He’s played a lot of games over the course of his career.”

The Bills will host the Ravens in the divisional round on Saturday night.