Texans to interview Leslie Frazier

The Bills have performed well enough this year to get both coordinators consideration for head-coaching jobs.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, former Vikings coach and current Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will be interviewed by the Texans for their current head-coaching vacancy.

Frazier, 61, became interim head coach of the Vikings after the firing of Brad Childress. Frazier was hide after the season, and remained in Minnesota for three years. He thereafter served as defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay (2014-15) and secondary coach in Baltimore (2016) before becoming the the Buffalo defensive coordinator in 2017.

Frazier has a pair of Super Bowl rings; he won one as a player with the 1985 Bears and as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach with the 2006 Colts.

The Texans hired Nick Caserio last week to serve as the team’s General Manager. As reported earlier today, a buzz has been building that the Texans may hire former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell to be the next head coach of the team.