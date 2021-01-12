Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, John Wolford wouldn’t have practiced Tuesday

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he does not expect defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s rib injury to affect his status for Saturday’s game against the Packers, but it appears it will have some impact on his practice status this week.

The Rams held a walkthrough on Tuesday, which means that they only estimated the practice participation levels of Donald and the other members of the roster. Donald would not have practiced as a result of the injury he suffered in the third quarter of last Saturday’s win over the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee), guard David Edwards (ankle), linebacker Terrell Lewis (ankle), and quarterback John Wolford (neck) joined Donald in the non-participant category.

Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb), wide receiver Nsimba Webster (hamstring), and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) would have been limited participants.