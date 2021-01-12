Aaron Rodgers: Offensively we’re a better, much more efficient team than in 2019

Getty Images

In 2019, the Packers went 13-3 and earned the NFC’s No. 2 seed. After defeating the Seahawks in the divisional round, Green Bay got down 27-0 to San Francisco in the NFC championship game before ultimately losing 37-20.

The Packers earned the same 13-3 record in 2020, and will again try to advance to the NFC Championship game by defeating an NFC West team. But as quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to play the Rams this week, he thinks there’s a different feel to the identical record.

“We thought we could win it last year (but) the Niners were such a dominant team and that maybe hit our confidence,” Rodgers said Tuesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “But I feel like we have a lot of confidence and believe in ourselves. Offensively, we’re just a better, much more efficient team … and playing with a lot more confidence.”

Rodgers is the frontrunner to win his third MVP award after completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards with a league-leading 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In 2019, Rodgers had 26 TDs and four picks and his completion percentage was 62.0.

Even though the Rams finished the regular season atop the league in yards allowed and points allowed, there’s plenty of reason for Green Bay to feel confident heading into Saturday’s matchup.