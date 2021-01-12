Aaron Rodgers to guest host Jeopardy

Sony Pictures Television

This NFL quarterback has been booked as a guest host on Jeopardy.

Who is Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers revealed he is among the guests who will host the game show this year as it turns to a series of hosts after the death of Alex Trebek.

“I’m really excited about it. We’ve been talking about it for a little bit,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com. “I think I may have jumped the gun a little bit so I apologize to ‘Jeopardy’ if they wanted to announce it, I just got so excited on the show earlier. It just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting, it’s for the offseason, we’ll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer.”

Rodgers won on an appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy in 2015.