Andre Johnson: Deshaun Watson should stand his ground

Texans owner Cal McNair asked retired wide receiver Andre Johnson to be one of the team’s advisors in its search for a new general manager. But McNair is not going to like Johnson’s advice for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Johnson wrote on Twitter that Watson, the disgruntled franchise quarterback who is reportedly unhappy with the hiring of new G.M. Nick Caserio, should not back down in what appears to be a potential standoff with the team.

“If I’m @DeshaunWatson I will stand my ground,” Johnson wrote. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Easterby has taken plenty of criticism for his role in the Texans’ front office, but Johnson’s criticism takes it to another level: Johnson is one of the greatest players in Texans franchise history, and currently the only player in the team’s Ring of Honor. He’s a player McNair has said he respects greatly. It would be hard for McNair to dismiss what Johnson has to say, and it’s hard not to think the relationship between Watson and his team is a long, long way from being repaired.