Andre Johnson: Deshaun Watson should stand his ground

Texans owner Cal McNair asked retired wide receiver Andre Johnson to be one of the team’s advisors in its search for a new general manager. But McNair is not going to like Johnson’s advice for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Johnson wrote on Twitter that Watson, the disgruntled franchise quarterback who is reportedly unhappy with the hiring of new G.M. Nick Caserio, should not back down in what appears to be a potential standoff with the team.

“If I’m @DeshaunWatson I will stand my ground,” Johnson wrote. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Easterby has taken plenty of criticism for his role in the Texans’ front office, but Johnson’s criticism takes it to another level: Johnson is one of the greatest players in Texans franchise history, and currently the only player in the team’s Ring of Honor. He’s a player McNair has said he respects greatly. It would be hard for McNair to dismiss what Johnson has to say, and it’s hard not to think the relationship between Watson and his team is a long, long way from being repaired.

32 responses to “Andre Johnson: Deshaun Watson should stand his ground

  1. I don’t buy it – it doesn’t sound like Andre. It sounds like a fan tweet. He’s on the coach search committee and yet would say the team is “known for wasting careers”?

  2. They should just bench him and then suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team. See how he likes not getting paid.

  3. Andre knows the score in Houston. He’s right about Easterby, but it is ownership that is really to blame. Cal McNair is as clueless as his father was.

  4. I think he lost the ability to “stand his ground” when he decided to sign a contract to play football in the NFL. He’s a 4th year player on a 4-12 team, congrats on a good season but you’re not an owner. You know nothing about the back office side of the game, a game that pays you millions. Stay in your lane.

  5. Instead of mouthing off on Twitter, maybe Andre should share his concerns privately with McNair. That would be the adult, professional thing to do.

  6. Which ground is that? The ground where 5 minutes ago he inked a brand spankin’ new contract extension?

  9. The team is known for wasting careers? Who’s forcing guys to play there? Who’s making guys sign extensions? Weak totally weak

  10. McNair now has no choice but to remove Johnson’s name from the Ring of Honor.
    Although Andre may be right, that organization still gave him an honor it hasn’t bestowed on any else. Andre could have found a more private & diplomatic way to say what he had to say.

  12. What does design have against the gm? I have my idea. Wasn’t his choice of the minority candidate? He got stuck with the white.dude.

  13. He should give back his 140 million or whatever it was and leave the NFL. It’s obviously not for everybody.

  14. Watson should pull a Carson Palmer, if you have to sit out a year and lose that cash it’s worth it. Almost any team would be willing to give Watson $20+ million even if he sits next year.

  15. Let Watson go hang out with Kap out of the league if he can not be grateful to be paid to play a game that millions would gladly take his place right now!
    Appeasing his tantrum only set a bad precedence for future business going forward…

  16. Andre knows the score, the only success in NE was Tom Brady, full stop. That’s why no coach or GM has had anything even resembling success away from Tom, despite dozens of examples. Best thing they could do is fire every ex Patriot.

  17. Not sure where all the hate for Watson is coming from. He’s one of the best young QBs in the game. He IS the future for Houston. Why wouldn’t he want a say in who coaches the team?

    If I were in his position I’d want to be sure my input was taken seriously. And if it wasn’t, I’d be pissed.

    It’s not like Houston has been a well-run franchise over the past few years. He knows their recent history.

  18. Did Watson just discover that this is a difunctional franchise? He must have because he did just sigh a huge contract with this same group just recently. Typical of todays pro athletes.

  19. Ummmmmmm. You have owners who own the team and you have players who are employed by that owner. Go ahead and stand your ground. Pletny of players who want to play professional ball. The owners have control and the players do not. How hard is this people?

  20. Andre had no problem signing a six year extension with the Texans and the another two year extension. When he finally wanted out, he couldn’t even find a team willing to trade for him with what he was making.

  21. So the employee tells the employer who to hire. Watson doesn’t even have a ring to back up that demand much less the right to it in my opinion.

  22. Johnson basically quit with years left in the tank. Watson’s only criteria for hiring sits in a rack of Crayola with the swag sharpener in the back.

  23. Watson needs to quiet down and get back in line. He’s an employee, not an executive. All it takes is one Alex Smith/Dante Culpepper-like injury and his contract becomes a total disaster for the franchise. What does Watson know about hiring GMs and coaches? If you start letting players play GM, the NFL will turn into the awful NBA, where players make the rules and franchises are powerless (see Irving, Kyrie).

  24. 33yy says:
    It’s not like Houston has been a well-run franchise over the past few years. He knows their recent history.
    ==

    Yes, he does. Yet he chose to re-up with the Texans anyway. Why? Because Houston was the only team he could sign a new deal with before his contract ran its full course, and he chose big money and security over waiting and choosing his next destination.
    Deshaun Watson is an employee, not a boss, and certainly not the owner of the business he works for. He made his bed, now he can lie in it.

  26. You can tell Watson and Jalen Ramsey are good friends. They have the same playbook.
    Curious if Watson fakes an injury to avoid to avoid playing.

  27. Tell McNair to file this under “Don’t ask a question you don’t want to hear the answer to”

  28. dregonspengler says:

    Yes, he does. Yet he chose to re-up with the Texans anyway. Why? Because Houston was the only team he could sign a new deal with before his contract ran its full course, and he chose big money and security over waiting and choosing his next destination.
    Deshaun Watson is an employee, not a boss, and certainly not the owner of the business he works for. He made his bed, now he can lie in it.
    ======

    If I know I’m a company’s best employee, at the most important position, and will be largely responsible for the company’s future success, I’m telling the owner of the company my thoughts on my next manager. And if the owner blows me off, you’d better believe I’d let them know I’m pissed.

    He’s not just some JAG. He’s one of the best players (definitely top 10, possibly top 5) in the league at the most important position.

  29. Answer this – didn’t Watson just sign his extension last year…when this organization was already kind of a dumpster fire???????????

  30. what Ground? is he in upper office? is he not getting paid??? i know thing seem stragne with Jack Easterby’s background, but give me a break!! Tired of this BS by players like this or Kyrie Erving, especially Lebron (pampered his whole life but claims the racist term White Priveledge).

    Deshaun is getting paid, that is his ground, if not then ask out of your contract

  31. How dare the young black man stand up to ownership. Crush him! –all the butthurt commenters.

  32. How unhappy was Watson when he signed that big contract? If happy his mood sure changed fast. Happy one day unhappy the next. Who needs that kind of head case holding your team hostage as the leader of your offense? On another team could that improve? Maybe. I would not be handing out draft picks like candy in trade offer to find out though.

