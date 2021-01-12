Anthony Castonzo: Quenton Nelson has all the skills to play left tackle

Getty Images

Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement on Tuesday and that decision adds something to the Colts’ list of needs for the offseason.

They will need a new starter at left tackle, but they may not have to look all that far to find one. During a press conference after his announcement, Castonzo said that he’s seen left guard Quenton Nelson have fun taking some reps at the position in practice and that he thinks the three-time All-Pro would do well at a new position.

“We’ve talked about it, and if that’s what happens, I’m going to tell you right now, he’s going to do a nice job. He’s got all the skills to do it,” Castonzo said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

The Colts will likely explore a number of options for moving forward on the offensive line, but agreeing with Castonzo’s take on Nelson could lead to a search focused on help at guard rather than tackle.