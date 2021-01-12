Bills sign Jordan Devey to 53-man roster, place Zack Moss on IR

Getty Images

The Bills have made a couple more roster moves in addition to signing running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Buffalo has signed offensive lineman Jordan Devey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In his eighth pro season, Devey has been on the Bills’ practice squad throughout 2020 and appeared in one regular-season game. He was elevated to Buffalo’s roster for the wild-card matchup against the Colts but was inactive.

The Bills also officially placed running back Zack Moss on injured reserve. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Saturday’s win over Indianapolis.

Freeman is one of a few backs who could provide depth now that Moss is out, with head coach Sean McDermott saying Monday the club has confidence in T.J. Yeldon and Antonio Williams behind starter Devin Singletary.