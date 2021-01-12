Browns put Michael Dunn, Robert Jackson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns sent a couple of players to injured reserve on Tuesday.

Guard Michael Dunn and cornerback Robert Jackson went on the list. The moves are season-enders as players must miss three games while on the list and the Browns can only play three more times this season.

Dunn started at left guard in the Wild Card round, but left the win over the Steelers with a calf injury. Blake Hance replaced him (and introduced himself to Baker Mayfield) in that game and the Browns will have Joel Bitonio back from the COVID-19 reserve list to face the Chiefs as long as he continues testing negative.

Jackson also started due to the team’s COVID-related absences last Sunday. He played 77 snaps, but hurt his hamstring. The Browns hope to have Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson back this weekend.