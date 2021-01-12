Chuck Pagano retires

Getty Images

Longtime NFL coach Chuck Pagano is calling it a career.

The 60-year-old Pagano is retiring, according to multiple reports.

Pagano has spent the last two years as defensive coordinator of the Bears. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Colts from 2012 to 2017. He went 11-5 in each of his first three seasons in Indianapolis, but after losing the AFC Championship Game after the 2014 season, Pagano’s Colts took a step backward, and he was fired after going 4-12 in 2017.

Pagano spent a lifetime in coaching and was also defensive coordinator of the Ravens and an assistant in several other stops at both the college and pro levels.