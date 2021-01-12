Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs, Ed Oliver limited Tuesday

Getty Images

Receiver Cole Beasley returned to play 41 of 59 snaps in the wild-card playoff win over the Colts. After missing Week 17 with his knee injury, Beasley made seven catches for 57 yards.

Beasley was limited in Tuesday’s practice as was receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique).

Diggs was on last week’s injury report with the same ailment and missed only four snaps against the Colts, making six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills also list defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) as limited as well as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring).

Quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin) were the other Bills who were limited Tuesday.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) was the team’s only player to miss practice.