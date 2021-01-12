Colts’ Anthony Castonzo retires

Getty Images

Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo is calling it a career.

Castonzo announced today that he is retiring from the NFL.

“As a kid, it was my dream to play in the NFL,” Castonzo said. “I played my first full season of tackle football in second grade. Now I have played my last. As I sit here now, after a 10 year NFL career, I am extremely proud of all the hard work and sacrifice that allowed me to evolve that dream into a goal, and ultimately into a reality unlike anything I could have even imagined.”

The 32-year-old Castonzo was the Colts’ first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He started 144 games in 10 seasons.