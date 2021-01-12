Davante Adams feels as good as he’s felt all season

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice during the team’s bye week, but head coach Matt LaFleur said there was no concern about his availability for the team’s playoff opener.

Adams sent the same message on Tuesday. He said last week was about resting after the regular season and that the time off has had the desired effect. Adams missed two games with a hamstring injury and dealt with an ankle injury later in the season, but he’s now feeling fresh ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Rams.

“I feel as good as I’ve felt all season right now,” Adams said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The aches and pains that Adams suffered had little outward effect on his play. Adams caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns on his way to making the All-Pro team. Rams corner Jalen Ramsey will likely get the most chances of keeping him from adding to those totals in what should be a key matchup this weekend.