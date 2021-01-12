Davante Adams: Jalen Ramsey is one of three or four “super elite” corners

USA Today Sports

Though he played only 14 games this season, Davante Adams firmly established himself as being among the league’s elite wide receivers. He finished tied for second with 115 receptions, registering 1,374 yards with a league-leading 18 touchdowns.

So if there’s any matchup worth watching during Saturday’s divisional-round matchup between the Packers and Rams, it’s between Adams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Adams said Wednesday that he knows Ramsey does a lot of talking on the field, but the corner’s play backs it up.

“He’s at the top of that list, for sure. I think there are three or four super elite corners, and he’s definitely one of those guys,” Adams said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Honestly I don’t see a whole lot of talking. It’ll probably get a little chippy every now and then, but I’ve got respect for him and, based on our conversations, I’m sure he’s got respect for me.”

Adams added he wouldn’t disrespect any corner — including Ramsey — but he’s not planning to change the way he prepares this week.

Both Adams and Ramsey received first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and they’ll probably display why against one another this weekend.