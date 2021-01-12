Eagles request interview with Robert Saleh

Getty Images

The Eagles are starting to make up for lost time in their head coaching search.

They fired Doug Pederson on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Tuesday.

Saleh has interviewed with five of the other six teams with head coaching vacancies. The Texans are the only team looking for a head coach that hasn’t spoken to him.

The Jets are bringing him in for a second interview as they move closer to settling on Adam Gase’s successor. The Eagles are a good distance away from that point in their own process, but the ball is rolling in Philadelphia.