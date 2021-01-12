Eagles request interviews with Todd Bowles, Arthur Smith

Getty Images

The Eagles have two more current coordinators on their radar for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports Philadelphia has requested to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. And ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio reports the club has requested to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Philadelphia also requested to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and team owner Jeffrey Lurie mentioned Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is also a likely candidate.

Smith has drawn interest from every team in search of a head coach this offseason. He’s been the Titans’ offensive coordinator since 2019, following Matt LaFleur’s departure to become Green Bay’s head coach.

Detroit and Atlanta have requested interviews with Bowles, who compiled a 24-40 record in four seasons with the Jets.

Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson on Monday.